Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Tarentum carpet retailer plans warehouse

Tribune-Review | Saturday, April 8, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 22 minutes ago

Tarentum carpet store plans warehouse

Chuck's Carpet Outlet in Tarentum hopes to start construction by the end of April on a warehouse.

The West Seventh Avenue business is storing products in part of its original, rented location nearby but is adding a 50- by 80-foot structure beside the store it built three years ago, said Chuck Beacom, who owns the business with his father, Charles. Two properties were acquired for the expansion, Beacom said.

The flooring business was founded in 1995 in a building that was the original Allegheny Valley Hospital, Beacom said.

The new warehouse should be completed about a month after construction starts, he said, and Chuck's Carpet Outlet plans to expand its product line to more hard flooring, such as luxury vinyl tile and laminates.

New Kensington restaurant adds baked goods

Claudette's Kitchen in New Kensington has added baked products, and is selling fresh muffins, cookies and cakes to go and making special-order cakes.

Manager Antwon Knuckles said the family business on Fourth Avenue is named for his mother and opened July 20, her birthday. Claudette Knuckles of Arnold loved to cook and worked for seven years at Catoris Candies in the city. She died in October 2015.

Family members had been cooking and selling food at local events, Antwon Knuckles said, and they opened the restaurant with Caribbean, Italian and a variety of other dishes in her memory and to help revitalize New Kensington's downtown.

Claudette's Kitchen is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Knuckles' father, Cedric, is head cook, and his sister Alexis and wife Shawnta also work in the restaurant.

Home improvement firm marks 25th anniversary

Omega Home Improvements of North Huntingdon is marking its 25th anniversary.

Michael Tadich and the late John Peluso started the company in 1992 to install roofing, siding, windows and doors, said Ed Taylor, director of logistics. Originally, there were four employees, including Tadich and Peluso, but Omega later added bathroom projects and has grown to about 50 employees.

Omega anticipates window sales remaining strong and bathroom sales climbing considering economic conditions, with housing prices outpacing economic growth, Taylor said.

Omega uses specialist installers; only roofers install roofs, for example.

Developments reports on new or expanding retail stores and other business news in the Alle-Kiski and Westmoreland County areas. Send items to Kim Leonard, Tribune-Review business/development writer, at kleonard@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.