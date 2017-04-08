Tarentum carpet retailer plans warehouse

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tarentum carpet store plans warehouse

Chuck's Carpet Outlet in Tarentum hopes to start construction by the end of April on a warehouse.

The West Seventh Avenue business is storing products in part of its original, rented location nearby but is adding a 50- by 80-foot structure beside the store it built three years ago, said Chuck Beacom, who owns the business with his father, Charles. Two properties were acquired for the expansion, Beacom said.

The flooring business was founded in 1995 in a building that was the original Allegheny Valley Hospital, Beacom said.

The new warehouse should be completed about a month after construction starts, he said, and Chuck's Carpet Outlet plans to expand its product line to more hard flooring, such as luxury vinyl tile and laminates.

New Kensington restaurant adds baked goods

Claudette's Kitchen in New Kensington has added baked products, and is selling fresh muffins, cookies and cakes to go and making special-order cakes.

Manager Antwon Knuckles said the family business on Fourth Avenue is named for his mother and opened July 20, her birthday. Claudette Knuckles of Arnold loved to cook and worked for seven years at Catoris Candies in the city. She died in October 2015.

Family members had been cooking and selling food at local events, Antwon Knuckles said, and they opened the restaurant with Caribbean, Italian and a variety of other dishes in her memory and to help revitalize New Kensington's downtown.

Claudette's Kitchen is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Knuckles' father, Cedric, is head cook, and his sister Alexis and wife Shawnta also work in the restaurant.

Home improvement firm marks 25th anniversary

Omega Home Improvements of North Huntingdon is marking its 25th anniversary.

Michael Tadich and the late John Peluso started the company in 1992 to install roofing, siding, windows and doors, said Ed Taylor, director of logistics. Originally, there were four employees, including Tadich and Peluso, but Omega later added bathroom projects and has grown to about 50 employees.

Omega anticipates window sales remaining strong and bathroom sales climbing considering economic conditions, with housing prices outpacing economic growth, Taylor said.

Omega uses specialist installers; only roofers install roofs, for example.

Developments reports on new or expanding retail stores and other business news in the Alle-Kiski and Westmoreland County areas. Send items to Kim Leonard, Tribune-Review business/development writer, at kleonard@tribweb.com.