Business Headlines

Highmark's outlook upgraded by Standard & Poor's

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, March 21, 2017, 5:33 p.m.
Keith Hodan | Tribune-Review
The Highmark sign atop Fifth Avenue Place in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Updated 46 minutes ago

Standard & Poor's upgraded Highmark Inc.'s outlook Tuesday from “stable” to “positive,” citing the insurer's diverse revenue base and stabilization in its health insurance business as reasons for the change.

Highmark retained an “A-” rating from the agency, indicating strong capacity to meet its financial commitments, according to the agency.

Highmark Health, the insurer's parent company, reported Friday an operating gain of $64 million for 2016. Highmark grew its commercial insurance business while reducing losses on the Affordable Care Act's individual marketplace and investing in Allegheny Health Network hospitals along with its dental and vision subsidiaries.

In a news release explaining the rating, S&P said Highmark's growth in the next 18 to 24 months depends on the success of the nonprofit's efforts to manage the health care of its members. The insurer has said the health management involves health coaching and checking in with members to make sure they are taking medications on schedule and keeping doctors' appointments, which can help reduce costly acute-care episodes in emergency rooms.

The agency said it could lower the rating if Highmark fails to attract and treat new patients needed to keep AHN afloat as the end of a state-brokered consent decree governing relations with rival UPMC approaches in 2019.

