Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Sears and Kmart owner says 'substantial doubt' it can stay in business

Usa Today | Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Updated 21 minutes ago

The company that operates Sears, the department store chain that dominated retail for decades, warned Tuesday that it faces a “substantial doubt” about its ability to stay in business unless it can borrow more and tap cash from more of its assets.

“Our historical operating results indicate substantial doubt exists related to the company's ability to continue as a going concern,” Sears Holdings says in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Sears Holdings operates both Sears and Kmart stores.

While it said it working on finding ways to mitigate that doubt, it said that it can't be sure that it will be able to raise the cash to keep going.

Sears initiated a $1 billion restructuring program in February, which included proceeds from closing stores. Last month, it completed the sale of one of its most valuable brands, Craftsman tools to Black & Decker.

“We acknowledge that we continue to face a challenging competitive environment,” Sears said in the filling. But it's bleeding cash: It says that after its 2016 loss, it had to finance its cash needs for operating expenses from “investing and financing activities.”

The company said it lost $607 million, or $5.67 per diluted share, during the quarter that ended on Jan. 28. That compared with a loss of $580 million, or $5.44 per diluted share, a year earlier. It has posted a loss in all but two of the last 24 quarters, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Revenue slid to $6.1 billion during the fourth quarter, from $7.3 billion a year earlier. The dip was largely due to the reduced number of both Sears and Kmart full-line stores, which led to a revenue loss of $596 million. Sales at stores open at least a year also plummeted 10.3 percent, representing a loss of $555 million in revenue.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.