Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Shareholders urge Akzo to negotiate with suitor PPG

Reuters | Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

AMSTERDAM — Shareholders piled pressure on Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel to open talks with U.S. rival PPG Industries on Wednesday after Akzo rejected a revised $24.19 billion takeover offer as too low, too risky and a bad fit culturally.

With Akzo insisting that the interests of staff and investors were best served by its plan to spin off its chemicals division and remain independent, the Dutch Shareholders' Association (VEB) said PPG should be given a hearing.

“The second offer addressed many of Akzo's concerns about research and development, jobs and the firms' cultures, so they should at least discuss it,” said Paul Koster, VEB's director, echoing the views of several of Akzo's biggest shareholders.

PPG said its offer was worth $97 a share — the level at which one investor said a sale would become attractive.

“At this price, we would believe it is up to management to convince us not to sell,” one top-20 shareholder told Reuters.

Pittsburgh-based PPG's pursuit of Akzo has raised hackles at the paints and coatings maker, which, like many Dutch companies, is ringed with defenses designed to make hostile takeovers difficult.

“This is not solely about price,” CEO Ton Buechner said in an interview, saying that the leverage the combined companies would carry after a merger and “execution risks” also played a role in rejecting the offer. “This unsolicited proposal simply doesn't warrant Akzo Nobel engagement with PPG.”

In a statement rejecting the proposal, Akzo also cited “a significant culture gap between both companies.”

Dutch politicians have come out against a takeover of Akzo, including Economic Affairs Minister Henk Kamp, who said it would not be in the Netherlands' national interest.

PPG's initial offer of $90 per share on March 9 valued the company at $22 billion.

In a nod to the political sensitivity of any deal, PPG said its cash and share offer would reflect the interests of “shareholders, employees, customers and the communities” served by Akzo and that regulatory approval could be obtained.

It said its offer was based on achieving annual synergies of at least $750 million.

PPG urged Akzo to negotiate, adding the latest bid offered a 40 percent premium compared to the price before the first approach was announced.

“We believe the revised proposal presents an opportunity for Akzo Nobel's shareholders to realize extraordinary value, by any measure, for their shares in Akzo Nobel,” said PPG Chairman and CEO Michael McGarry.

McGarry is traveling to the Netherlands to rally support. Buechner, asked whether he would be willing to meet with his American counterpart, repeated that PPG's proposal does not “warrant engagement.”

Elliott Advisors, which holds a stake of more than 3 percent in Akzo, urged the company to open talks.

“Elliott is disappointed by Akzo Nobel's conduct in relation to PPG's bids, and concerned that Akzo Nobel appears to be ignoring the will of shareholders which seem to strongly support engagement with PPG,” it said in a statement.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.