Starbucks sets new hiring goals, looks to add 25K veterans by 2025

SEATTLE — Starbucks' annual meeting Wednesday — its last with Howard Schultz as CEO — featured quite a few patriotic touches, perhaps a reaction to the furor surrounding Schultz's decision to hire 10,000 refugees worldwide over the next five years.

The company is doubling down on its commitment to hire veterans, vowing to hire 25,000 military veterans and their spouses by 2025.

The goal is an expansion of a plan set in motion three years ago to hire 10,000 veterans by 2018 — a goal it has already reached. Overall, Starbucks wants to hire 240,000 people globally, including 68,000 in the U.S., by 2021, as part of the company's expansion plans.

The meeting opened with a singing of the national anthem by members of Starbucks' employee choir, joined by the Seattle Recruiting Battalion Color Guard.

Attending military personnel, veterans and military spouses were invited to stand.

Some 3,300 Starbucks employees, shareholders and guests are at the annual extravaganza where the company recaps notable accomplishments of the past year, outlines its direction for the next year, and welcomes a surprise guest star.

At the meeting, the company emphasized its hiring goals, saying it would hire more veterans and young Americans looking for better opportunities, while holding firm to its decision to employ 10,000 refugees globally over the next several years.

Starbucks has seen no “brand dilution” nor hits to Starbucks' core business or reputation because of its decision to hire refugees, Schultz said.

“They are extraordinary people who've done extraordinary things,” said Schultz.