Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Judge rules against UPS in N.Y. untaxed cigarettes case

The Associated Press | Saturday, March 25, 2017, 7:27 p.m.
A United Parcel Service driver starts his truck after making a delivery in Cumming, Ga.

Updated 57 minutes ago

NEW YORK — A federal judge ruled Friday that UPS ignored “red flags” that its brown trucks were being used to transport untaxed cigarettes from Indian reservations, but stopped short of imposing a $873 million penalty that regulators sought in the civil case.

U.S. District Judge Katherine B. Forrest in Manhattan found Atlanta-based United Parcel Service Inc. liable in a 2015 lawsuit filed by New York City and New York state that accused it of having a corporate culture that favored sales opportunities over a responsibility to following regulations helping New York enforce tax law.

UPS, the nation's largest delivery company, “knew that certain customers were high risk — indeed, at times it said so,” Forrest said in a written decision. “UPS had the means to monitor and discover regulatory violations, and there were red flags aplenty.”

The judge called internal UPS documents alone, including employees' emails, expressing unease about the shipments of tobacco, as “sufficient to support UPS's liability.” But she went further, finding there was proof of “a corporate culture that broadly accepted non-compliance.”

The judge faulted the plaintiff for failing to come up with a convincing damages computation. Further information about the number of cigarette deliveries was needed to determine a penalty, she wrote.

In a statement, New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman called the decision “a win for New York and a win for public health.”

UPS spokeswoman Susan Rosenberg said the company was still evaluating the decision, but was “pleased” the judge rejected a plaintiff demand to appoint a monitor to oversee its revamped compliance program.

The suit alleged that tobacco retailers located on upstate reservations were given price discounts for shipping in volume, that delivery drivers were allowed to accept iPads and other gifts from shippers and that account executives, whose compensation was tied to keeping big accounts, ignored signs that some customers signing delivery contracts dealt in cigarettes.

One UPS customer, Seneca Promotions, operated from the same single-family home near Lake Erie as a well-known cigarette shipper, Native Wholesale Supply, and was sending tens of thousands of pounds of packages to businesses with names such as Tobaccoville and Tobacco Town, according to records filed in the court case.

UPS argued it followed the rules and can only do so much to police what its 1.6 million daily shippers send in sealed packages. In its legal filings, its lawyers said the city and state have offered no proof it “knew or consciously avoided knowing that any shipper was shipping cigarettes.”

The state and city impose some of the highest taxes on cigarettes in the country in an effort to halt tobacco use, which public health officials say kills more than 28,000 New York residents annually and costs taxpayers $10.4 billion in health care-related costs.

Native American reservations upstate have long been one way for smokers and black-market cigarette retailers to evade those taxes.

Despite years of enforcement efforts, some reservation cigarette businesses, which don't collect state tobacco taxes, are still shipping thousands of cartons of untaxed cigarettes annually to consumers.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.