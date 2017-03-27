Highmark names chief medical officer

Highmark Inc. has appointed Dr. Charles DeShazer as its chief medical officer, the insurer announced Monday.

DeShazer has worked at Highmark for about a year as executive medical director of clinical services. He worked for about 18 years at California-based Kaiser Permanente, a health system that runs hospitals and sells insurance. He left Kaiser in 2008 and has held leadership positions at hospitals and insurers in Illinois, Wisconsin and Florida, according to a news release.

DeShazer replaces Dr. Donald Fischer, who held the job from 2004 through 2015, when he became an independent health care consultant.

DeShazer becomes chief medical officer as Highmark works to reduce medical costs through what is known as value-based care, which involves moving away from a fee-for-service model to one that rewards doctors and hospitals for keeping patients healthy over time. Highmark bundles groups of medical services together for billing purposes and employs case managers to check in on patients, encouraging them to keep doctors' appointments and treat illnesses before they end up visiting emergency rooms with costly medical emergencies.

Financial services company Standard & Poor's recently stated that Highmark's financial performance in the next 18 to 24 months depends on how well it masters care management in conjunction with the eight-hospital Allegheny Health Network, which Highmark owns.

“Particularly at an integrated delivery system like Highmark, which is able to connect the provision of care with the coverage of clinical services, the potential is limitless to transform the patient's experience within the health care system, making it simpler, easier to access and more affordable,” DeShazer said in the release.