Amazon tests grocery pickup service in Seattle

SEATTLE — Amazon.com's latest experiment is a clear indication of where it's seeking a big chunk of its future bread and butter: the massive world of grocery retail.

Last week, the e-commerce giant unveiled two grocery pickup spots in Seattle under the AmazonFresh brand.

That's the same outfit that launched a decade ago to deliver groceries to customers' doorsteps in Seattle. It has since expanded to more than 20 metropolitan areas, from Los Angeles to London, but has failed to make a major dent against established supermarket chains, including archrival Wal-Mart.

Groceries — a $600 billion U.S. market — are a critical nut for Amazon to crack if it's to unseat Wal-Mart as the world's largest retailer. Analysts with Cowen & Co. called the American grocery sector Amazon's “biggest potential source of revenue upside.”

Dubbed AmazonFresh Pickup, the locations are designed for shoppers who make their purchases online and then select a time to pick them up. An Amazon employee at the pickup site will bring the bags to the shopper's car.

The locations have been the target of speculation for months. Tech news site GeekWire first spotted construction at a location in August, but Amazon, even as it worked on the facilities, remained mum on their purpose.

Amazon says that, for now, the locations are in “beta” mode — that is, available to Amazon employees participating in a test program.

But when they open to the general public, they'll be exclusively for members of Amazon's $99-a-year Prime loyalty program. The company declined to specify when that would happen.

Unlike the AmazonFresh delivery service, which costs $14.99 a month, use of the pickup locations is free, with no minimum order. Orders can be picked up two hours after purchase.

AmazonFresh members, however, will have the special perk of being able to pick up their purchases in 15 minutes.

Amazon is not the first to come up with so-called “click and collect” grocery shopping. Supermarket chains from Texas' H-E-B to Kroger and Wal-Mart offer the service. Yet Amazon may have an edge over its competitors because of the popularity of its smartphone app — about 30 million Americans use it on a monthly basis, says Cooper Smith, an analyst at L2, a business intelligence consultancy.

“Clearly, this is a mobile play,” Smith said, targeted to “younger consumers, high-net-worth consumers.”

“I wouldn't be surprised if five years from now you have Amazon stores along the major metropolitan areas along the coasts.”

The AmazonFresh Pickup facilities are part of what seems to be a multipronged approach to unraveling the mystery of profitably selling groceries in the digital age. That effort is beset by difficult logistics and by shoppers' reluctance to buy certain foods, such as produce and meats, sight unseen.

Brick-and-mortar stores play a big role in this retail re-imagining. One prominent component is the Amazon Go store, a pilot convenience store that opened in December in one of the company's downtown Seattle high-rises. The 1,800-square-foot store has technology similar to that used in self-driving cars; shoppers can walk in, pick up a product from the shelf and walk out the door without dealing with a cashier; the item is automatically charged to their account.

Groceries are also part of a wider push by Amazon into the physical world, a campaign in which Seattle serves as a staging ground. In 2015, the company opened its first brick-and-mortar bookstore in the city. Recently, it announced what will be its 10th bookstore at another Seattle location. The New York Times reported that Amazon is also pondering brick-and-mortar emporia for appliances and furniture.