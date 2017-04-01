Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Amazon tests grocery pickup service in Seattle

Seattle Times | Saturday, April 1, 2017, 2:42 p.m.
An Amazon worker, who declined to be identified, loads a bag of groceries into a customer's car trunk at an AmazonFresh Pickup location, Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in Seattle. Amazon began testing the new grocery pickup service, currently open only to Amazon employees, Tuesday in Seattle. Eventually, members of Amazon's $99-a-year Prime loyalty program will be able to order groceries online and drive to a pickup location at a scheduled time, where crews will deliver items to the car. Amazon says orders will be ready in as few as 15 minutes after being placed. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
An Amazon worker wheels back a cart after loading a bag of groceries into a customer's car at an AmazonFresh Pickup location Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in Seattle. Amazon began testing the new grocery pickup service, currently open only to Amazon employees, Tuesday in Seattle. Eventually, members of Amazon's $99-a-year Prime loyalty program will be able to order groceries online and drive to a pickup location at a scheduled time, where crews will deliver items to the car. Amazon says orders will be ready in as few as 15 minutes after being placed. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Updated 47 minutes ago

SEATTLE — Amazon.com's latest experiment is a clear indication of where it's seeking a big chunk of its future bread and butter: the massive world of grocery retail.

Last week, the e-commerce giant unveiled two grocery pickup spots in Seattle under the AmazonFresh brand.

That's the same outfit that launched a decade ago to deliver groceries to customers' doorsteps in Seattle. It has since expanded to more than 20 metropolitan areas, from Los Angeles to London, but has failed to make a major dent against established supermarket chains, including archrival Wal-Mart.

Groceries — a $600 billion U.S. market — are a critical nut for Amazon to crack if it's to unseat Wal-Mart as the world's largest retailer. Analysts with Cowen & Co. called the American grocery sector Amazon's “biggest potential source of revenue upside.”

Dubbed AmazonFresh Pickup, the locations are designed for shoppers who make their purchases online and then select a time to pick them up. An Amazon employee at the pickup site will bring the bags to the shopper's car.

The locations have been the target of speculation for months. Tech news site GeekWire first spotted construction at a location in August, but Amazon, even as it worked on the facilities, remained mum on their purpose.

Amazon says that, for now, the locations are in “beta” mode — that is, available to Amazon employees participating in a test program.

But when they open to the general public, they'll be exclusively for members of Amazon's $99-a-year Prime loyalty program. The company declined to specify when that would happen.

Unlike the AmazonFresh delivery service, which costs $14.99 a month, use of the pickup locations is free, with no minimum order. Orders can be picked up two hours after purchase.

AmazonFresh members, however, will have the special perk of being able to pick up their purchases in 15 minutes.

Amazon is not the first to come up with so-called “click and collect” grocery shopping. Supermarket chains from Texas' H-E-B to Kroger and Wal-Mart offer the service. Yet Amazon may have an edge over its competitors because of the popularity of its smartphone app — about 30 million Americans use it on a monthly basis, says Cooper Smith, an analyst at L2, a business intelligence consultancy.

“Clearly, this is a mobile play,” Smith said, targeted to “younger consumers, high-net-worth consumers.”

“I wouldn't be surprised if five years from now you have Amazon stores along the major metropolitan areas along the coasts.”

The AmazonFresh Pickup facilities are part of what seems to be a multipronged approach to unraveling the mystery of profitably selling groceries in the digital age. That effort is beset by difficult logistics and by shoppers' reluctance to buy certain foods, such as produce and meats, sight unseen.

Brick-and-mortar stores play a big role in this retail re-imagining. One prominent component is the Amazon Go store, a pilot convenience store that opened in December in one of the company's downtown Seattle high-rises. The 1,800-square-foot store has technology similar to that used in self-driving cars; shoppers can walk in, pick up a product from the shelf and walk out the door without dealing with a cashier; the item is automatically charged to their account.

Groceries are also part of a wider push by Amazon into the physical world, a campaign in which Seattle serves as a staging ground. In 2015, the company opened its first brick-and-mortar bookstore in the city. Recently, it announced what will be its 10th bookstore at another Seattle location. The New York Times reported that Amazon is also pondering brick-and-mortar emporia for appliances and furniture.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.