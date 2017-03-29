Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Westinghouse files for bankruptcy protection

Reuters | Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 7:03 a.m.
REUTERS
The logo of the American company Westinghouse is pictured at the World Nuclear Exhibition 2014, the trade fair event for the global nuclear energy sector, in Le Bourget, near Paris October 14, 2014.
REUTERS
The Vogtle Unit 3 and 4 site, being constructed by primary contactor Westinghouse, a business unit of Toshiba, near Waynesboro, Georgia, U.S. is seen in an aerial photo taken February 2017.
REUTERS
The Voglte Unit 3 nuclear island and turbine building are seen during their construction by primary contactor Westinghouse, a business unit of Toshiba, near Waynesboro, Georgia, U.S. in an undated handout photo.
REUTERS
The Vogtle Unit 3, being constructed by primary contactor Westinghouse, a business unit of Toshiba, near Waynesboro, Georgia, U.S. is seen in an aerial photo taken March 2017.

Updated 10 minutes ago

TOKYO - U.S. nuclear developer Westinghouse Electric Co plans to seek bankruptcy protection from creditors on Thursday as it struggles to limit losses that have thrown its Japanese parent Toshiba Corp into crisis, people familiar with Toshiba's thinking said.

Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse, crippled by cost overruns at two U.S. power plant projects in Georgia and South Carolina, will file for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, the people told Reuters on Thursday.

One of the sources has direct knowledge of the decision and one has been briefed on the matter.

Toshiba media representatives could not immediately be reached for comment after business hours. On Monday, the company said it was premature to comment on a potential bankruptcy. Westinghouse declined to comment.

A Westinghouse bankruptcy filing will help limit future losses for Toshiba.

The move will trigger complex negotiations between the Japanese conglomerate, its U.S. unit and creditors, and could embroil the U.S. and Japanese governments, given the scale of the collapse and U.S. government loan guarantees for new reactors.

A Westinghouse bankruptcy is a “concern” for the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, which is in touch with the Japanese government on the matter, an administration official told Reuters on Tuesday.

“If several different things happen in a bad way, there's a potential national security issue here,” the official said.

Among Westinghouse's biggest creditors are the U.S. utilities that commissioned the two nuclear plants, sources have said.

Investment bank Lazard Ltd is working with Toshiba on its liabilities related to Westinghouse, according to people familiar with the matter who could not be named because the hiring has not yet been made public.

The bankruptcy filing will allow Westinghouse to renegotiate or break the construction contracts, although the utilities that own the projects would likely seek damages.

Southern Co, which owns the largest stake in the Vogtle nuclear power project in Georgia, said in a statement it was prepared for any potential outcome and would hold Westinghouse and Toshiba accountable for their responsibilities.

Scana Corp, which is the majority owner of the V.C. Summer nuclear project in South Carolina, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Moody's Japan K.K. on Tuesday welcomed the prospect of bankruptcy for the parent. A Chapter 11 filing “would be credit positive, because this action could limit Toshiba's contingent liabilities,” the ratings company said, maintaining its Caa1 corporate family rating and senior unsecured debt rating with a negative outlook.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.