Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

McDonald's to use fresh beef patties

The Associated Press | Saturday, April 1, 2017, 2:42 p.m.
This image provided by McDonaldÕs Corporation shows a Quarter Pounder burger. McDonald's says it will swap frozen beef patties for fresh ones in its Quarter Pounder burgers by sometime in 2018 at most of its U.S. locations. Employees will cook up the never-frozen beef on a grill when ordered. (Courtesy of McDonaldÕs Corporation via AP)

Updated 46 minutes ago

NEW YORK — Coming soon to McDonald's: Fresh beef.

The fast-food giant said last week that it will swap frozen beef patties for fresh ones in its Quarter Pounder burgers by sometime next year at most of its U.S. locations. It's a major change for McDonald's, which has relied on frozen beef for more than 40 years. Employees will cook up the never-frozen beef on a grill when burgers are ordered.

“It's a really hot, juicy burger,” McDonald's USA President Chris Kempczinski said.

Fresh beef has been the biggest selling point at rival Wendy's. Yet there are larger forces at work that have prompted other menu changes at McDonald's, known for decades more for the billions of people served than its culinary choices. The world's largest hamburger chain has been trying to improve its image as more people shun processed foods. Last year, it removed artificial preservatives from chicken McNuggets and cut out high-fructose corn syrup from its buns.

“Fresh, just as a word and a concept, still carries so much weight for customers,” said Robert Byrne, senior manager of consumer insights at Technomic, a food industry market research firm. He believes the move to fresh beef will likely drive more people to the Golden Arches and help boost its image slightly.

McDonald's is trying to stem a streak of adverse trends that led to an executive shake-up two years ago. The company brought in Steve Easterbrook as CEO to steer the company in a more promising direction. It's an ongoing endeavor. Last month, McDonald's Corp. acknowledged that it lost 500 million customer transactions in the U.S. since 2012, mainly to fast-food rivals.

Big Macs and other hamburgers will still be made with frozen beef. But Kempczinski said McDonald's is open to making changes to more of its menu items.

It tested the fresh beef Quarter Pounders for about a year, eventually bringing it to more than 400 restaurants in the Dallas area and Tulsa, Okla. Customers ordered more Quarter Pounders and visited the restaurants more often, Kempczinski said. Franchisees were happy, too, asking to keep the fresh beef even if the company decided not to roll it out nationally.

It's still too early to know if franchisees will raise their prices on Quarter Pounders, Kempczinski said. Employees will need to be trained to safely handle fresh beef and to cook the patties only when ordered. Frozen beef Quarter Pounder patties are typically cooked four or more at a time, and the burgers are left in a holding area until a customer orders them, Kempczinski said.

The Oak Brook, Ill.-based company said fresh beef Quarter Pounders will be available by the middle of 2018 at most of its 14,000 U.S. locations. Restaurants in Alaska, Hawaii and some airports won't be getting the fresh beef, the company said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.