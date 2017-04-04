Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Business Headlines

Trump tells CEOs he'll back only shovel-ready infrastructure

The Associated Press | Tuesday, April 4, 2017, 9:51 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

WASHINGTON — With legislation overhauling taxes and health care on an uncertain path, President Trump returned to the familiar. Trump brought 52 business leaders from New York City to the White House on Tuesday to talk about another favorite campaign issue — infrastructure and economic growth.

The economy has so far proven to be a point of pride for a presidency that has otherwise gotten off to a rocky start. Trump inherited a stable economy from former President Obama, an economic recovery that's heading toward its eighth year. But Trump believes he can do more for business.

Trump and several of his top aides emphasized plans to cut red tape and jumpstart infrastructure projects at the meeting, while also previewing for the CEOs other priorities that include shortening flight times for airplanes, increasing the power grid's efficiency and targeting programs to improve job training.

At one point, the president had an aide come on stage to hold up a long scroll of the government's approval process for building a highway. The president then pledged to eliminate more than 90 percent of the regulations involved and “still have safety.” He provided no details.

The administration has committed to directing as much as $1 trillion for infrastructure over the next decade, although it has yet to release policy specifics. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao recently said she expects a plan will be unveiled later this year.

But getting a measure through Congress could be difficult given the Republican majority in both chambers and their desire to reduce tax rates as much as possible.

