Richmond Fed president resigns over role in leak of secret information

April 4, 2017 — Lacker announces his immediate resignation from the Richmond Fed and admits publicly to his contact with the Medley analyst.

Jan 10, 2017 — Lacker announces his intention to retire as president of the Richmond Fed at the end of October.

May 2015 — Rep. Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas, chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, subpoenas Fed documents and communications related to the leak.

Sometime in 2015 — Lacker is interviewed by officials from the FBI, U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, the Office of the Inspector General of the Federal Reserve Board and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and then discloses details of his conversation with the Medley analyst.

Dec 12, 2012 — FOMC announces its plan to expand QE3, including purchases of $45 billion of long-term Treasuries per month.

Later in 2012 — Lacker is interviewed by internal Fed lawyers as part of the probe, does not fully disclose the details of his conversation with the Medley analyst.

Later in 2012 — Then Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke orders an internal review of the leak preceding the official release of the minutes.

Oct 4, 2012 - Fed releases the minutes of its Sept 12-13 meeting, shedding more light on the policy discussion.

Oct 3, 2012 — Medley publishes to clients its report, “Fed: December Bound,” containing more nonpublic details on the deliberations at the September meeting.

Oct 2, 2012 — Lacker speaks by phone with an analyst from Medley Global Advisors, who raises with him confidential details from the Fed's September meeting. (Lacker now says he erred by not refusing to comment or ending the phone call)

Sept 13, 2012 — Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces a third round of its bond buying program, dubbed QE3, with a plan to buy $40 billion of mortgage-backed securities each month. Lacker dissents with the policy.

WASHINGTON — Jeffrey Lacker, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, announced Tuesday that he was resigning effective immediately after acknowledging improper discussions with a financial analyst that later became the subject of a lengthy investigation into leaks at the Fed.

In a statement, Lacker said that in October 2012 he spoke to an analyst at Medley Global Advisors who possessed “highly confidential” information about interest-rate decisions the Fed had considered at its September meeting. He said that after the analyst had introduced the information, he should have declined to comment, ended the call and reported to Fed officials that the analyst was in possession of confidential information.

Lacker called his conduct “inconsistent” with the Fed's confidentiality policies.

“I deeply regret the role that I may have played in confirming this confidential information and in its dissemination to Medley's subscribers,” Lacker said.

Lacker's attorney Richard Cullen said that Lacker had been informed that the investigation into his role in the Fed leak had been completed and no charges would be brought against him.

The Fed's inspector general, Mark Bialek, said in a statement that his office was concluding its leak investigation.

A separate statement from the Fed board said the central bank was committed to maintaining the security of confidential information.

“We cooperated fully with the independent law enforcement investigation into an unauthorized disclosure in 2012,” the Fed said. “We appreciate the diligent efforts made to bring this matter to a conclusion.”

But the House Financial Services Committee said in a statement that they have not concluded their own investigation into the leak.

“The Financial Services Committee takes this matter very seriously and our investigation is ongoing, which is why we have no further comment at this time,” said committee spokesman Jeff Emerson.

Lacker, who had already announced in January that he was planning to step down in October, said that he failed to disclose in a subsequent investigation in 2012 the full details of his conversation, specifically the fact that the analyst was in possession of confidential Fed information.

“The real problem for him is he didn't fess up to it. If it was just a mistake, you admit it,” said Peter Henning, a law professor at Wayne State University in Detroit who wrote a book about public corruption. “Certainly it's a blow to the Fed's credibility.”

The political fallout from the incident could be substantial, Henning suggested, providing more ammunition to the Fed's critics who say it can't be trusted.

Lacker said that when he was interviewed again in 2015 as part of investigations being conducted by the FBI, the Fed's inspector general and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, he did disclose that the analyst was in possession of confidential information.

“I have always strived to maintain the appropriate balance between transparency and confidentiality, but I regret that in this instance, I crossed the line to confirming information that should have remained confidential,” Lacker said in his statement.

Members of Congress including House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas, have been sharply critical of the Fed's handling of the 2012 leak. Hensarling specifically complained about the Fed's refusal to provide information about the investigation to his committee.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen in 2015 had told the committee that she was unable to provide some documents sought under a committee subpoena because doing so could jeopardize a criminal investigation by the Justice Department and an on-going investigation by the Fed's inspector general.

The leak episode “draws further negative attention to the Federal Reserve at a time when members of Congress are already sharply critical,” said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate.com.

In a statement, the Richmond Fed said that it placed a “high priority on safeguarding information.” It said that once the bank's board of directors learned of the outcome of the government investigations, it had taken appropriate actions.

The statement said the bank's search process for Lacker's successor would continue. In the interim, Mark Mullinix, the bank's first vice president, will serve as acting bank president.