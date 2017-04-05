Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Business Headlines

Payless closing several Western Pennsylvania stores

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 5, 2017, 1:54 p.m.
REUTERS
A Payless ShoeSource store is pictured in Manhattan April 4, 2017.

Updated 1 hour ago

Shoe retailer Payless ShoeSource said it plans to close stores in Frazer, Lower Burrell, Mt. Pleasant and two other Western Pennsylvania locations.

The chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, and said it will be immediately closing nearly 400 stores as part of its reorganization. The Topeka, Kan.-based company has more than 4,400 stores in more than 30 countries and was founded in 1956.

The Frazer store is in the Pittsburgh Mills mall, and the Lower Burrell store is on Wildlife Lodge Road. The Mt. Pleasant store is in the Countryside Shopping Center. Stores in the Washington Crown Center mall in North Franklin, Washington County, and in the Aliquippa Shopping Center in Aliquippa also are closing, according to a list on the company's website.

