YouTube TV has nifty features — and big drawbacks

NEW YORK — YouTube TV, Google's new streaming package of about 40 television channels, is the tech industry's latest bid to get cable-shunning millennials to pay for live TV over the internet. It offers advantages over rivals, but it remains hobbled by a limited channel selection.

Don't confuse the YouTube service, which debuts Wednesday, with Netflix, Amazon Prime and other streaming offerings. Like similar efforts from Sony, Dish and AT&T's DirecTV, YouTube TV primarily aims to let you channel surf over the internet, not stream from an online library of shows and movies. So these internet-cable services can offer live programming, especially sports.

But they come with some serious drawbacks. While these services are typically cheaper than traditional cable or satellite services, people haven't been signing up in droves. Google is targeting viewers who have never subscribed to cable or satellite TV and are just as happy to get their video from the internet; getting them to cough up $35 a month could be a hard sell.

Google aims to lure subscribers with a more sophisticated program search, personalized recommendations and a more fully featured online DVR than rival services. But it faces many of the same limitations.

YouTube TV features staples such as ESPN and major broadcast networks but lacks key networks such as PBS, CNN and Comedy Central. And it will initially be only available in a handful of major cities because media rights are stuck in the 20th century.

YouTube TV offers plenty of live sports, one of the chief reasons people stick with cable. Pick a team, and the service automatically records all the televised games it can find. Available channels include ESPN, Big Ten and sports networks from Comcast, Fox and CBS — but not Turner networks such as TBS and others that aired the bulk of March Madness. New York Mets fans won't get baseball games on SNY.

YouTube has the Freeform and CW networks; its rivals lack The CW. AMC is coming in a few weeks, so you'll have to wait to catch up on “The Walking Dead.”

Since most channel numbers and names are meaningless in a digital world, YouTube TV arranges live channels by topic, starting with broadcast networks, sports, youth-oriented channels, then everything else. Subscriptions are initially limited to New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia and the San Francisco Bay Area — all locations where YouTube could get rights to local ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC stations.

Search is one of YouTube's selling points. Its rivals offer search by shows and sometimes by actors; YouTube adds topical searches, such as “aliens” or “road trips.” It's a work in progress. A search for “nerd comedy” brings up “The Big Bang Theory,” but “comedy about nerds” does not.

YouTube could stand to take a cue from TiVo recorders and let you automatically record all programs featuring, say, Jennifer Lawrence, including her talk-show appearances. You can search for Jennifer Lawrence, but you need to go through the results and choose shows to record individually.

One big plus: YouTube's unlimited DVR will store recordings for nine months. Sony's PlayStation Vue — the only similar service offering an unlimited online DVR — offers only 28 days of storage.

YouTube TV works on phones, tablets and laptop browsers. Watching on a TV requires Google's Chromecast, an inexpensive streaming stick you control with your phone. Early subscribers get one free.