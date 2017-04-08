Zima will make a summer return, but it joins a crowded field

CHICAGO — Who knew so many people liked Zima?

In a savvy bit of marketing, Chicago-based MillerCoors is bringing back Zima — the “zomething different” alternative to beer of the early 1990s — for a limited time this summer.

When the news leaked out through a trade publication earlier this year, the internet happily responded with a barrage of GIF-heavy nostalgic odes to the days of Zima's past.

And yet, there are many, many alcoholic alternatives to beer these days. Flavored malt beverages have exploded in recent years as large beverage companies try to lure millennial drinkers who are adventurous in flavors and promiscuous with brands. Once a pioneer, Zima now faces hard lemonades, teas, ciders, sodas and seltzers in the battle for consumer attention.

Flavored malt beverages, as a subcategory, represent about 5 percent of beer's market share. That could grow much larger in the coming years as beer titans like Anheuser Busch InBev and MillerCoors appeal to fickle customers who drink a lot more wine and spirits than they used to.

“It's incredibly intense and extremely competitive, every day, forever. I haven't got a single sympathy card from anyone at a macro brewery. And at the same time, I know they're aggressively competing for our space and our consumers. And I just expect that continue,” said Phil Rosse, president of Mike's Hard Lemonade Co., a division of Mark Anthony Group that's headquartered in Chicago.

Rosse sees his company as David versus several Goliaths. In U.S. sales for last year, Mike's Hard Lemonade maintained the top spot in the flavored malt beverage category over larger companies like Miller-Coors and Anheuser Busch, according to data from Chicago-based market research firm IRI.

But competition in the category is only getting fiercer. And with hard sodas now in decline, alcoholic sparkling water — think boozy LaCroix — is the next frontier of flavored malt beverages.

Even Constellation Brands — known for Mexican import beers such as Modelo Especial and Corona — is exploring how to forge its own way in the flavored malt beverage category, but the company's not keen on duplicating what's already on shelves, said Paul Hetterich, president of Constellation's beer division, which also is headquartered in Chicago.

“There seems to be only one winner in each of these niches. ... We gotta find our own niche or space to carve out. It's hard to capture that magic and sustain it, but once you get it, it's very profitable for a very long time,” Hetterich said.