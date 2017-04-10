Stock indexes eke out tiny gains, led by energy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Stock indexes eked out tiny gains Monday as news of several corporate deals helped lift the market.

Energy stocks led the gainers as the price of crude oil rose for the fifth day in a row. Phone companies were the biggest laggard. Gold fell and the dollar weakened versus the yen and euro.

“There's not a lot of impetus to move markets today,” said David Schiegoleit, managing director at the Private Client Reserve at U.S. Bank. “The market is just biding time until we get more data.”

The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 1.62 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,357.16. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.92 points, or 0.01 percent, to 20,658.02. The Nasdaq composite index added 3.11 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,880.93.

Trading was mostly quiet ahead of the Good Friday holiday, when markets will be closed. No major economic reports are due out this week, though the next cycle of company earnings reports kicks off Wednesday.

Traders bid up shares in several companies announcing deals.

Among them were trucking companies Swift Transportation and Knight Transportation, which agreed to combine in an all-stock deal.

Straight Path Communications more than doubled after the wireless spectrum license company agreed to be acquired by AT&T in a deal valued at $1.25 billion. Straight Path's shares gained $55.16, or 151.2 percent, to $91.64. AT&T slipped 21 cents to $40.38.

The whiff of a potential company sale drew investors to buy up shares in Whole Foods Market.