Business Headlines

Stocks cap short trading week with 3rd consecutive decline

The Associated Press | Thursday, April 13, 2017, 8:09 p.m.

Updated 57 minutes ago

Investors were in a selling mood at the end of a mostly subdued week of trading, sending stocks lower for the third consecutive day Thursday.

Energy stocks led the broad decline, which gathered momentum in the final hour of trading ahead of the long Easter holiday weekend.

“Investors have plenty of reasons to be cautious and have become more cautious in recent weeks,” said Erik Davidson, chief investment officer at Wells Fargo Private Bank. “The market had a great run, and it just hasn't been given a lot of reasons for much follow-through on that.”

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slid 15.98 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,328.95. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 138.61 points, or 0.7 percent, to 20,453.25. The Nasdaq composite index lost 31.01 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,805.15.

Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index lost 13.96 points, or 1 percent, to 1,345.24.

U.S. markets will be closed Friday for the Good Friday holiday.

