Business Headlines

Why Toys R Us is still struggling — even as the wider toy industry booms

The Washington Post | Friday, April 14, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Last year was a good one for the toy business.

With the help of tiny collectibles such as Shopkins, slapstick games such as Pie Face and the merchandising juggernaut that is “Star Wars,” the industry saw a robust 5 percent increase in sales.

And yet, big-box behemoth Toys R Us struggled to cash in on your kids' playtime.

The company reported this week that sales sank 1.4 percent last year at its Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores open more than a year. It posted a loss of $36 million — an improvement over last year's $130 million loss, but nonetheless a sign that the retailer still is in turnaround mode.

Toys R Us says it plans to try to reinvigorate its stores by making them into more of a hangout: It wants to hold more in-store events for the community, and it wants to present more “shop-in-shop” experiences like the American Girl one it began presenting last year.

