Six rue21 stores in Pittsburgh area closing
Updated 1 hour ago
Clothing retailer rue21 is closing six stores in the Pittsburgh area, as well as other locations nationwide.
The company confirmed the news Saturday in a Facebook post that said, “It's true – we are closing some stores. It was a difficult but necessary decision. We still have hundreds of locations across the country, and our website rue21.com, open for business.”
The following Pittsburgh-area locations are listed as closing stores on rue21's website:
* Cranberry Mall, 20111 Route 19 (suite 106), Cranberry Township, PA 16066
* Grove City Premium Outlets, 1911 Leesburg Grove City Road (suite #1130 & 1135), Grove City, PA 16127-3356
* Shenango Valley Mall, 3415 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148-3427
* Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Avenue (suite #245), Indiana, PA 15701
* Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills, 375 Pittsburgh Mills Circle, Tarentum, PA 15084-3837
* Tanger Outlet Center, 2200 Tanger Boulevard (suite 715), Washington, PA 15301