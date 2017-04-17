Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Business Headlines

Kleinfeld out as CEO of Arconic

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 17, 2017, 9:48 a.m.
Bloomberg
Klaus Kleinfeld

Updated 2 hours ago

Klaus Kleinfeld stepped down as chairman and CEO of Arconic, the company announced Monday.

The decision was mutual, officials said.

“The Board is focused on hiring a world-class CEO to lead Arconic into its next chapter. We are focused on ensuring a smooth leadership transition for our customers, employees and many stakeholders,” Patricia Russo, interim chair of Arconic, said in a prepared statement. “The Board is deeply grateful to Klaus Kleinfeld for his dedication and service as Chair and CEO of Arconic, and previously of Alcoa Inc., and appreciates his assistance with this transition. Klaus led a complex and highly successful transformation of Alcoa Inc. that culminated in the launch of two strong, standalone companies - Alcoa Corporation and Arconic. Today, Arconic is a leading advanced manufacturer of highly engineered products with strong market positions.”

Arconic board member David Hess, will serve as interim CEO.

“I have had the honor and the privilege of working with so many talented and dedicated colleagues at Alcoa Inc. and now at Arconic,” Kleinfeld said. “Together we have accomplished a lot. Today, Arconic is well positioned for the next phase. I am committed to supporting David and the Board through this transition phase.”

Alcoa separated its aluminum commodity business from its aerospace and automotive parts manufacturing business on Nov. 1.

Alcoa operates as an aluminum production business, staying true to the company's mining and smelting roots, while Arconic develops aluminum and other advanced metal parts for airplanes, jet engines, cars and trucks.

