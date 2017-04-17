Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Teen retailer rue21 closing 400 stores, six in Western Pa.

The Associated Press | Monday, April 17, 2017, 9:45 a.m.
WPXI
Clothing retailer rue21 is closing six stores in the Pittsburgh area, as well as other locations nationwide.
Keith Hodan | Trib Total Media
Bob Fisch, president and CEO of rue21, shows executive Kristy Schieber and arriving customers the new store during its grand opening at the Cranberry Mall, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015.
Keith Hodan | Trib Total Media
Jen Michael, a footwear buyer, smiles as she helps a customer during the grand opening at the Cranberry Mall, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015

Updated 32 minutes ago

Teen clothing retailer rue21 is closing nearly 400 stores nationwide as it focuses more on its online business.

The privately-held company, based in Cranberry, about 20 miles north of Pittsburgh, still has more than 700 stores in 48 states.

The company in a Facebook post called the decision to close the stores “difficult but necessary.”

In western Pennsylvania, the company is closing stores at the Cranberry Mall; the Grove City Premium Outlets; the Shenango Valley Mall in Hermitage; the Indiana Mall; the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills in Frazer Township; and the Tanger Outlet Center near Washington, Pennsylvania.

The company didn't say how soon the stores will close.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.