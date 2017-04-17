Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Tax reform unlikely to be enacted by August, Mnuchin says

The Los Angeles Times | Monday, April 17, 2017, 7:09 p.m.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the target to get tax reforms through Congress and on President Trump's desk before August was 'highly aggressive to not realistic at this point.'

Updated 1 hour ago

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is unlikely to meet its self-declared August deadline for enacting tax reform, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday. That will make it more difficult for companies to factor any changes into their spending decisions for next year.

The failed effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, threw off a timetable that even Mnuchin had admitted was ambitious for the complex task of overhauling the tax code, he told the Financial Times.

“It started as (an) aggressive timeline,” Mnuchin said. “It is fair to say it is probably delayed a bit because of the health care” debate.

Mnuchin said Monday he still expected tax reform to be enacted this year.

Shortly after taking office in February, Mnuchin said the administration wanted to pass major tax legislation by the time Congress left for its August recess. But he said at the time that the effort “could slip to later this year.”

Enacting tax reform, including a cut in the corporate tax rate, by August would have allowed businesses to take the changes into account — particularly expected lower tax rates — as they planned for 2018.

Congress also works better when facing a recess deadline, so failure to enact the legislation by August means it might not occur until sometime in the fall — if at all.

It's possible tax reform efforts could fail, as did the attempt to replace Obama's health care law. Or, at the least, an overhaul of the tax system could take much longer than anticipated. The last major tax changes, in the 1980s, took more than two years to enact.

The Trump administration and congressional Republicans are still drafting their tax proposals. And the House Republican push for a controversial border adjustment tax looms as a major sticking point.

The tax, which would subject importers to higher taxes than exporters or those that produce products in the country for domestic consumption, could raise $1 trillion in revenue over 10 years. The money would help offset a sharp reduction in the 35 percent corporate tax rate.

But the border adjustment tax has split the business community. Major exporters want it. But retailers that import a lot of goods, such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc., oppose it.

Mnuchin said Monday that Treasury officials were still studying the border adjustment tax, but that there might be other ways to raise the $1 trillion in revenue.

“That is not to say we have taken it off the table,” Mnuchin said.

The Trump administration and congressional Republicans are trying to craft a tax overhaul without increasing the deficit. Mnuchin said that stronger economic growth triggered by an overhaul could help offset projections of lost revenues from lower rates.

“Economic growth creates lots of revenues,” he said. “When you calculate whether it is deficit-neutral or not, there are a bunch of different calculations and a bunch of models. I am just pointing out the magnitude of what economic growth does.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.