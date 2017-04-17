Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

New York could force Uber to change its policy on tipping drivers

The Washington Post | Monday, April 17, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 29 minutes ago

New York City may force Uber to change how it handles driver tips.

The city's Taxi and Limousine Commission is weighing a proposal that would require all for-hire drivers to offer riders the option to tip using the same method of payment they used for the ride. In Uber's case, that would mean adding a tipping option on its mobile app where riders currently pay using a credit card.

The change would be a significant one for Uber, which has avoided past calls to add electronic tipping. New York City is the company's largest U.S. market, making it painful to exit should Uber choose not to comply with the potential policy change. It could also serve as a bellwether for other regulators to pursue similar policies.

The New York Times reported the news earlier Monday.

Once the commission officially proposes the change, it must be certified by the city's law department and subjected to public comment. After a public hearing, the commission must vote to approve the measure.

An Uber spokesman said the company plans to review the proposal when it is officially released in the coming months.

“Uber is always striving to offer the best earning opportunity for drivers and we are constantly working to improve the driver experience,” the company said in a statement.

While Uber technically permits cash tips, its website describes rides as a “cashless experience” and states that “tipping is voluntary.”

“As a rider, you are not obligated to offer your driver a gratuity in cash,” the website states. “ If you decide you would like to tip, your driver is welcome to accept.”

Uber's chief rival, Lyft, has offered the option to tip drivers in its app since it was founded in 2012. Last month, Lyft touted that its drivers have collected $200 million in tips in that time.

Uber drivers have pushed the company to add an electronic tipping option, something it has declined to do thus far. In New York, a petition from the Independent Drivers Guild contends that drivers are missing out on thousands of dollars because there is no electronic tipping option. That petition has garnered more than 11,000 signatures.

Uber executives pledged last month to improve relations with drivers, who have complained that the company's tipping policy and declining fares have impinged their earning potential. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick was filmed arguing with a driver who claimed that the company has reduced the price of its service at the expense of drivers.

Rachel Hunt, who runs marketing and operations in the United States and Canada, told reporters last month that the company planned to give drivers greater say in disputes with riders over canceled trips and reports of poor service.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.