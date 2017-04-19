Alcoa relocating headquarters from New York to Pittsburgh
Alcoa will move its company headquarters to Pittsburgh this year as part of an effort to save $5 million in corporate overhead costs.
The aluminum manufacturer will shutter its New York City office and relocate to its North Shore offices along the Allegheny River.
“We are taking every opportunity to streamline Alcoa to reduce complexity,” Alcoa CEO Roy Harvey said in a statement. “Today's announcement is another step in our drive to be a more competitive, operator-centric company, with smaller corporate overhead, focused on profitable and successful operations.”
Alcoa will close seven administrative locations across the United States, Europe and Asia over the next 18 months, the company announced Wednesday.
Alcoa has been a fixture in Western Pennsylvania for more than 120 years. The company shares the North Shore Corporate Center with Arconic, which spun off from Alcoa in November . There are about 300 Alcoa employees in the Pittsburgh area. Arconic employs about 1,700.
Arconic's CEO Klaus Kleinfeld stepped down Monday .
