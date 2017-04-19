Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Alcoa relocating headquarters from New York to Pittsburgh
Aaron Aupperlee | Wednesday, April 19, 2017, 5:12 p.m.
Sidney Davis | Trib Total Media
Alcoa Corporate Center located on the Pittsburgh North Shore on Monday March 9, 2015. Alcoa Inc. agreed to pay $1.3 billion to acquire titanium supplier RTI International Metals Inc..

Updated 16 minutes ago

Alcoa will move its company headquarters to Pittsburgh this year as part of an effort to save $5 million in corporate overhead costs.

The aluminum manufacturer will shutter its New York City office and relocate to its North Shore offices along the Allegheny River.

“We are taking every opportunity to streamline Alcoa to reduce complexity,” Alcoa CEO Roy Harvey said in a statement. “Today's announcement is another step in our drive to be a more competitive, operator-centric company, with smaller corporate overhead, focused on profitable and successful operations.”

Alcoa will close seven administrative locations across the United States, Europe and Asia over the next 18 months, the company announced Wednesday.

Alcoa has been a fixture in Western Pennsylvania for more than 120 years. The company shares the North Shore Corporate Center with Arconic, which spun off from Alcoa in November . There are about 300 Alcoa employees in the Pittsburgh area. Arconic employs about 1,700.

Arconic's CEO Klaus Kleinfeld stepped down Monday .

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach Aupperlee at aaupperlee@tribweb.com or 412-336-8448.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.