PPG, Elliott call Akzo's breakup plan riskier than takeover

A war of words intensified between Akzo Nobel and its Pittsburgh-based suitor, PPG Industries Inc., after PPG called a new strategic plan unveiled by the Dutch paintmaker riskier and less valuable to shareholders than its own $24 billion takeover approach.

The Amsterdam-based company, in its bid to fend off PPG, proposed to break itself up by carving out its specialty chemicals division within 12 months and returning $1.7 billion to shareholders. Akzo Nobel's payout for this year will include a 1 billion-euro special dividend as well as a 50 percent rise in the regular one.

In response, PPG said the proposal would create more uncertainty for stakeholders because it would create two “smaller, unproven companies and result in additional restructuring.”

Activist Akzo shareholder Elliott Advisors, which has mounted a campaign for the companies to begin talks, came down on the side of PPG, saying the certainty of the U.S. firm's bid outweighs risks the Dutch manufacturer won't meet new targets.

The swift condemnation by PPG and Elliott shows Akzo Nobel Chief Executive Officer Ton Buechner faces a tough sell in his battle against PPG. The 51-year-old Dutch national needs to convince shareholders urging him to engage with the U.S. suitor after Akzo Nobel rejected as too low a second and sweetened proposal of 88.72 euros a share. The CEO reiterated that stance during a presentation Wednesday in London to analysts and investors.

“This is the better plan,” Buechner said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “Other plans would actually have significant time required for regulatory approval.”

While the company's pledge for extra cash for shareholders is promising, its new earnings goals “are a huge stretch,” according to Bernstein analyst Jeremy Redenius.