EPA chief makes first Superfund site visit with Indiana stop

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — The head of the Environmental Protection Agency toured an Indiana public housing complex Wednesday where roughly 1,000 people were ordered to be evacuated because of lead contamination, his first visit to a Superfund site that some environmental advocates called a major leadership test.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt joined Indiana leaders including Gov. Eric Holcomb, U.S. Sens. Joe Donnelly and Todd Young, and East Chicago's mayor for closed-door meetings in an industrial corridor of Indiana roughly 25 miles from downtown Chicago. Pruitt is the first EPA administrator to visit the site, according to EPA officials. He met with residents and toured the complex where evacuations began last year.

“The reason I'm here is because it's important that we restore confidence to the people here in this community that we're going to get it right,” he said in a roughly 90-second statement to reporters. “They can have the confidence that their land, their health is going to be secure in the long-term.”

He said next steps were discussed, but he did not provide details and refused to take questions.

The visit, while praised by elected officials of both parties, drew protests.

Residents and activists questioned Pruitt's motives. They called for reassurance of a thorough cleanup, additional testing and long-term support of residents.

Pruitt has criticized the EPA for overreach and President Trump's administration has taken steps to roll back stricter environmental regulations put in place over the past eight years. Also, Trump has proposed cutting the EPA's budget by 31 percent, almost one-third, and eliminating more than 3,200 jobs, about 20 percent of the agency's workforce of 15,000.

An EPA employees union criticized Pruitt for the proposed cuts, saying they would threaten public health. Union leaders called for a Wednesday meeting with Pruitt, who as Oklahoma's attorney general sued the EPA more than a dozen times to challenge regulations opposed by the fossil fuels industry.

The meeting between Pruitt and residents was “intense,” with people providing emotional first-person accounts, said Robert Kaplan, acting regional administrator for EPA's Region 5 office in Chicago.

“They made pleas for assistance, for help,” he said. “You really could have heard a pin drop in that room.”

Cleanup efforts are underway. The EPA has set up shop at a now-empty school. Crews are replacing underground lead water pipelines. Environmental groups, including the Natural Resources Defense Council, want government officials to look at water quality citywide.