Starbucks calls shifting-color drink a 'Unicorn Frappuccino'

The Associated Press | Thursday, April 20, 2017, 6:30 a.m.
This photo provided by Starbucks shows the company's “Unicorn Frappuccino.' Starbucks says its newest beverage not only changes colors with a stir of the straw, but flavors as well. The Seattle chain says its “Unicorn Frappuccino” starts as a purple drink with blue swirls that tastes sweet and fruity, before changing to pink with a tangy and tart taste with a stir of the straw. The company says the drink is available for a limited time while supplies last, from April 19 to April 23, 2017, in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

NEW YORK — Starbucks is calling a limited-time beverage that changes colors and flavors with a stir of the straw a “Unicorn Frappuccino.”

The chain says the drink was inspired by the trend of unicorn-themed food online and starts out purple with a sweet and fruity taste. It changes to pink and tart after it's stirred to mix in a blue drizzle. It will be available from April 19 to April 23 in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with a 12-ounce size containing 280 calories.

Earlier this month, Seattle-based Starbucks also introduced a “Pink Drink” made with coconut milk and topped with strawberries. The company said it had previously been a customized drink that enjoyed “fandom online.”

