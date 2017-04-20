BNY Mellon reports double-digit earnings growth in 1st quarter
Updated 1 hour ago
BNY Mellon on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $880 million, or 83 cents per common share, up 14 percent year-over-year, the company announced.
The bank reported total revenue of $3.8 billion, up 3 percent year-over-year.
“We again delivered double-digit earnings per share growth and positive operating leverage on a year-over-year basis, reflecting the strength of our dynamic, well-diversified business model,” Gerald L. Hassell, chairman and CEO, said in a prepared statement. “Our performance in the quarter benefited from our investments in capabilities that address growing client demands in areas such as collateral optimization for both the buy and sell side and middle-office services for asset managers.
“In addition, our overall asset management flows improved to their highest levels since 2014 and assets under custody and/or administration hit a record level.
“We have been delivering high returns on tangible common equity while generating significant levels of capital. During the first quarter, we returned nearly $1.1 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends and strengthened our key regulatory capital ratios,” Hassell said.