Business Headlines

Matching ex-offenders with hard-to-fill health care jobs

Stateline.org | Saturday, April 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
William Glover-Bey and Collie Thomas pose outside the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. They are alumni of Turnaround Tuesday, a nonprofit program that helps ex-offenders find jobs.

BALTIMORE — Collie Thomas sat in the courtyard outside the Johns Hopkins Hospital and marveled at her luck. She works as an orderly in one of the most prestigious hospitals in the country. She was promoted about a year ago. She just moved into a snug new row house.

“I stayed 10 years in prison, and I worked hard in prison for like a dollar, dollar fifty — for so little,” said Thomas, 51, her bedazzled pink smartphone glinting in the April sunshine. “So when you get these kinds of jobs here, you work your best.”

With unemployment falling and workers hard to find, a growing number of health care employers are following Johns Hopkins' lead and giving people with criminal records a second chance — hiring them mainly into entry-level jobs in food service, janitorial services and housekeeping. Studies show that employees with records stay in their jobs longer and are no more likely to commit workplace crimes than hires without them.

This year, Illinois began allowing people with some forcible felony convictions to petition for professional licenses in health care. In 2015, Pennsylvania's Supreme Court struck down a decades-old law that had prohibited people with certain offenses — from theft to murder — from working in long-term care facilities, home care agencies or adult day centers.

Resistance

But health care isn't quite like any other business. Hospitals, nursing homes and doctor's offices care for people in the most vulnerable moments of their lives. Citing public safety concerns, some states have gone in the opposite direction, passing laws to keep people with criminal records out of clinical jobs.

For instance, a bill in Colorado would require doctors, nurses, dentists and other health care professionals to submit a fingerprint-based background check before they can be licensed, and permits the relevant licensing boards to disqualify applicants who have been convicted of unlawful sexual behavior or diversion of controlled substances. A 2016 Indiana law expanded background checks for people who work at home health agencies. Existing state law already bars home health agencies from hiring people who have been convicted of certain crimes, such as theft or rape.

But about one in four U.S. residents has a criminal record. As the health care sector continues to add jobs, state lawmakers and health care employers will have to decide whether ex-offenders will be allowed to fill them.

Study findings

Johns Hopkins' willingness to hire ex-offenders dates to the late 1990s. At that time, the economy was booming and the hospital was desperate for workers, said Michele Sedney, senior director for central recruitment services at the health system.

“That's also around the time that we started doing background checks and we started to find, ‘Gee, there's lots of people that have backgrounds. And if we're going to exclude all of them — then how are we ever going to staff the hospital?'” she said.

Today the Johns Hopkins health system doesn't run a background check until after a conditional offer of employment is made. If there's a problem, a former Baltimore police officer who works in the human resources department will review the applicant's record. HR will consider mitigating factors, such as how long ago the offense took place.

Sedney says that in the four years she's been in her role at the health system, there has been no theft, drug diversion or other criminal incident involving an employee with a criminal record. In a five-year study of almost 500 ex-offender employees, the Johns Hopkins hospital found that ex-offenders were more likely to stay in their jobs for more than three years than non-offenders.

Other research supports the idea that people with criminal records are reliable workers. A Northwestern study of tens of thousands of hires into low-skill white-collar jobs found that hires with records stayed in their jobs longer and were no more likely to get fired than hires without records.

“This evidence taken together suggests that employees with a criminal background are in fact a better pool for employers,” the study said.

