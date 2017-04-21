Losses for finance, health care companies send stocks lower
Updated 21 minutes ago
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks slumped Friday as financial and health care companies moved lower.
Industrial companies rose as stocks continued the up-and-down pattern they've been stuck in for the last month.
Stocks slumped in morning trading as banks fell in tandem with bond yields and interest rates and energy companies sank with oil prices.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 7.15 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,348.69. The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 30.95 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,547.76. The Nasdaq composite fell 6.26 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,910.52. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fell 4.30 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,379.85.
Bond prices rose early on but wound up little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note remained at 2.24 percent. Stocks did well this week, but they've wandered up and down over the last few weeks.