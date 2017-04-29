Developments: Valley Dairy adds Mt. Pleasant site, other local business news

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Valley Dairy expands to East Huntingdon

A new Valley Dairy Restaurant will open May 2 at the Countryside Plaza in East Huntingdon.

The chain of 11 restaurants features breakfast, lunch and dinner, and is known for its Valley Club and Valley Burger and ice cream.

Hours for the restaurant will be 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily; 70 employees will work there.

Other Valley Dairy Restaurants are at two locations in Latrobe and in Blairsville, Butler, Johnstown, Indiana, Connellsville, Kittanning, Cranberry and DuBois. The chain was founded in 1938 on Main Street in Latrobe.

Herminie wine shop expands food menu

Central Theater Wine Shoppe in Herminie added a coffee bar and pastry shop this spring, with a small deli.

Ham and egg salads sold there, for example, are by Vittles Catering by Jayme, wine shop owner Lori Jones said.

Caterer Jayme Schomer is working in the building, Jones said, and the menu that was expanded in March includes a lunch box feature with a sandwich, side and drink for $6.

Regular hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the shop on Sewickley Avenue in the Herminie section of Sewickley Township.

The shop also is open for event rentals.

An open mic night is scheduled from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. on May 3, to be hosted by local musician Tim Bush.

80 vendors headed to Irwin home show

DiCerbo Properties expects to feature about 80 vendors at its fifth annual Business Expo/Home Show set for 5 to 8 p.m. May 11 at Antonelli's Event Center in Irwin.

That's up from about 70 businesses at last year's event, said Erin DiCerbo, who works in marketing and sales for event host DiCerbo Properties Real Estate Investment Seminars LLC of Irwin.

The Landlord Association of Westmoreland County is the organizer.

Admission is free, and there's no obligation to attend a seminar, she said. Vendors include Busy Beaver of North Huntingdon and Valley Pool & Spa; Antonelli's is at 100 Colony Drive.

New U-Haul dealer in Verona

Bonus Tire and Service Center has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer for the Verona area.

The business owned by Sponce Cade at 4349 Verona Road will offer U-Haul trucks, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pick-up for boxes. Hours of operation for U-Haul rentals are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. After-hours drop-off is available. Details, uhaul.com.

Developments reports on new or expanding retail stores and other business news in the Alle-Kiski and Westmoreland County areas.