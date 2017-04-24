Stocks surge, pushing Nasdaq to record, on relief over French vote

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Nasdaq composite closed at a new high and the Dow Jones industrial average climbed more than 200 points after the first round of the French presidential election sent a pro-business, euro-friendly candidate into next month's the final contest.

The runoff election on May 7 to determine France's next president will pit a centrist and market-friendly candidate Emmanuel Macron against the far-right's Marine Le Pen, who is anti-euro and against globalization.

Investors around the world had feared a worst-case outcome this weekend: a final vote between Le Pen and far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, which would have meant that a candidate in favor of France breaking from the European Union would win.

After that did not happen, investors moved back into stocks and pared back on assets such as gold on Monday.

The voting results sparked a relief rally in stocks that began in Asia, gained power in Europe and spread to Wall Street.

“It's good news, and now investors have a reason to focus on the fundamentals in Europe, which are strong,” said Luca Paolini, chief strategist at Pictet Asset Management, a U.K.-based firm that manages $165 billion in client assets.

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq composite gained 73.30 points, or 1.2 percent, to close at 5983.82 — a record high. The Dow closed up 216.13 points, or 1.1 percent higher, to 20,763.89. The Standard & Poor's 500 stock index rallied 25.46 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2374.15.

Investment pros reacted bullishly because Macron is viewed as business-friendly and campaigned on keeping France in the eurozone, a platform investors view more favorably. The upbeat market reaction suggested investors see Macron defeating Le Pen. Polls currently show Macron leading by a wide margin in the final round.

“We see this as a positive surprise,” Richard Turnill, global chief investment strategist at BlackRock, wrote in a post-election report. “This result should lead to a material reduction in the perceived political risk in Europe.”

U.S. investors are also gearing up for the busiest earnings week in at least a decade, with over 190 S&P 500 members, including heavyweights Alphabet and Microsoft, due to report results this week.

“Earnings are coming in better than expected and this is for a quarter where estimates were pretty tight. We didn't see much pullback with estimates in the course of the quarter, so expectations were high and we're beating them,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.

Of the 100 S&P 500 companies that have reported results so far, 77 percent have beaten profit expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. This has helped lift the blended profit growth estimates to 11 percent from 10 percent at the start of the earnings season.

Medical device maker C R Bard jumped almost 20 percent to $302.41 after U.S. medical equipment supplier Becton Dickinson said it would buy Bard for $24 billion.

In the commodities market, benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 39 cents to settle at $49.23 per barrel. Brent crude, which is used to price international oils, fell 36 cents to $51.60 per barrel. Natural gas fell 3.5 cents to $3.07 per 1,000 cubic feet, heating oil fell a penny to $1.54 per gallon and wholesale gasoline dropped 2 cents to $1.62 a gallon. Silver was virtually flat at $17.86 per ounce and copper added 1.5 cents to $2.55 per pound.

With expectations strengthening that the shared European economy will remain intact, the foreign-exchange market saw the value of the euro rise to $1.0858 from $1.0695 late Friday.

The dollar climbed to 109.79 Japanese yen from 109.21, and the British pound slipped to $1.2789 from $1.2795.