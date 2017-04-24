Sanofi files U.S. antitrust lawsuit against Mylan over EpiPen

French pharmaceutical company Sanofi on Monday sued Canonsburg-based Mylan, accusing the pharmaceutical company of engaging in illegal conduct to squelch competition to its EpiPen allergy treatment, which has been at the center of a public debate over drug prices.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Trenton, N.J., Sanofi said Mylan caused it to lose hundreds of millions of dollars in sales by erecting barriers to U.S. consumers' access to and use of a rival product, Auvi-Q.

In particular, Sanofi said Mylan offered rebates to insurers, pharmaceutical benefit managers and state Medicaid agencies conditioned on Auvi-Q not being an epinephrine auto-injector device they would reimburse for use by consumers.

Sanofi had introduced the Auvi-Q in 2013 to treat anaphylaxis in patients who are at risk of or have a history of the potentially fatal allergic reaction. The company ceased marketing the product in 2015 following a recall.

Mylan now controls about 70 percent of the market for emergency allergy treatments, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News in the first quarter of this year. Impax Laboratories Inc.'s lower-cost generic version, Adrenaclick, accounts for about 18 percent of the market, followed by Auvi-Q with about 12 percent, according to data compiled by Bloomberg for the same period.

Mylan faced backlash last year after news surfaced that the price of its EpiPen increased from about $100 in 2007 to $609 for a two-pack now. The issue was brought before a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing, in which lawmakers grilled Mylan CEO Heather Bresch, daughter of West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, over her multibillion-dollar salary and the company's price-gouging practices.

In December Mylan began offering a generic version of its product, which allowed Mylan to keep its market share against current drugs or any new ones that enter the market, including generics.