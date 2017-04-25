Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Business Headlines

ATI reports sales, income growth
Kim Leonard | Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 10:42 a.m.
Michael Swensen | For the Tribune-Review
Allegheny Technologies Inc.'s newest mill in Harrison.

Updated 42 minutes ago

Allegheny Technologies Inc. said first quarter sales grew 14 percent and net income was $17.5 million, which CEO Rich Harshman called a “good start” toward reaching long-term profitability.

The Pittsburgh-based metals maker said the profit amounts to 16 cents per share for the three months ended March 31, and compares to a loss of $101 million, or 94 cents per share, for the same period a year ago.

ATI said its flat-rolled products segment, which includes plants in Harrison and Vandergrift, improved with sales of $355 million, up 11 percent overall from the prior quarter. Sales for automotive products were up 20 percent, and sales to the oil and gas market rose 11 percent.

Harshman said the latest quarterly results show “we are beginning to realize the benefits of our growing position on next-generation commercial aerospace programs and the significant actions taken to improve our operating efficiencies and cost structure.”

The company's high performance metals segment grew sales by 7 percent to $510 million, compared to the 2016 fourth quarter.

Overall, ATI's sales were $865.9 million for the quarter, up from $757.5 million a year ago.

Kim Leonard is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

