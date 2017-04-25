Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Business Headlines

Wikipedia founder tackles fake news with Wikitribune

Wire Reports | Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 7:21 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

WASHINGTON — Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales has is launching a project aimed at reshaping the news media — and tackling the scourge of misinformation — using the same collaborative principles as the revolutionary online encyclopedia.

Wikitribune will rely on a broad online community of journalists and readers as fact checkers, a crowdsourcing model pioneered in the “wiki” system behind Wikipedia.

“The news is broken, but we've figured out how to fix it,” he said in a promotional video posted on the website's homepage, which does not yet carry any news stories. The page indicates the platform will go live in 29 days.

On Twitter, Wales called it “a news platform that brings journalists & volunteers together for fact-based articles with real impact.”

“Wikitribune takes professional, standards-based journalism and incorporates the radical idea from the world of Wiki that a community of volunteers can and will reliably protect and improve articles.”

The new service will be free, without advertising, relying on contributions from users in the same manner as the nonprofit Wikimedia Foundation that operates Wikipedia.

It will ask supporters to subscribe for $15 per month and plans to hire at least 10 journalists to manage the site.

Wales told the BBC, “I think we're in a world right now where people are very concerned about making sure we have high quality fact-based information, so I think there will be demand for this.”

Fake news emerged as a serious issue during last year's US election campaign, when clearly fraudulent stories circulated virally on social media, potentially swaying some voters.

Charlie Beckett, media professor at the London School of Economics, welcomed Wikitribune as an attempt to tackle a lack of public trust in mainstream media, but questioned whether it would have the scale and reach to stem the flow of fake news.

“The kind of people who will pay attention to Wikitribune and contribute to it are people who are already pretty media-literate,” he told Reuters.

Joshua Benton, director of Harvard University's Nieman Journalism Lab, told the BBC that 10 or 20 people aren't going to “fix the news.”

“There's certainly a model for non-profit news that can be successful ... but I have a hard time seeing this scale up into becoming a massive news organization,” Benton said.

