Kennametal expects to cut fewer jobs, citing improved sales
Joe Napsha | Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 10:12 a.m.

Kennametal Corp. has lowered the goal of its annualized costs savings program through workforce reduction initiatives to $90 million, from $100 million, by June 30 because business has increased, the company's chief executive said Wednesday.

In an earnings call with analysts, CEO Ronald De Feo said that the industrial toolmaker exceeded expectations in its third quarter that ended March 31 in almost every measure.

Kennametal, with its headquarters in Pittsburgh and corporate offices in Unity, reported net income of $38.89 million for the quarter on sales of $528.6 million, or 48 cents per share. That's up from $16.9 million on sales of $497.8 million, or 20 cents a share, for the same period a year ago.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations and Kennametal's shares rose to $42.56 in early morning trading, up $2.08 a share, or 5.14 percent. That's slightly less than the 52-week high of $43.09 a share.

De Feo did not specify how many jobs would be saved as a result of the company resetting its goals for cutting its global workforce. Those initiatives began in 2016 when De Feo took over as chief executive, succeeding former CEO Donald Nolan, who was dismissed in February 2016.

De Feo said Kennametal saw a 6 percent sales increase in the quarter compared to the same period a year ago. The company experienced its third consecutive quarter of organic growth after eight consecutive quarters of negative growth.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

