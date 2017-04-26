Trump considers order that would start process of withdrawing from NAFTA

WASHINGTON — President Trump is considering notifying Canada and Mexico that he is starting the process to withdraw the United States from the three nations' North American Free Trade Agreement, three people familiar with the process said.

If he were to sign the executive action notifying the two nations, it would begin a six-month process to begin withdrawal. The notification would not require Trump to withdraw, but it is a required step if he plans to exit the 23-year-old trade pact.

Trump had not made a final decision on the notification, but it could come within days, the sources said.

Trump, who frequently criticized NAFTA during his campaign, is also expected to pursue a parallel track, in which he issues a separate order notifying Congress of his intent to renegotiate the free-trade agreement. By signing an intent to renegotiate and an intent to withdraw, the White House can attempt to leverage new concessions from Mexico and Canada while maintaining a credible threat to leave the agreement entirely.

Exiting NAFTA would be a major break from decades of U.S. trade policy, and it's unclear whether the order would be a serious threat to leave the pact or simply an effort to put the country's neighbors on notice that Trump intends to rewrite the rules of North American trade.

Even threatening to withdraw from NAFTA could heighten tensions with Mexico and Canada, close allies and trading partners.

In recent days, however, he has taken a harder line with Canada, blasting a recent change in the dairy pricing policy there. And Monday, the Commerce Department said it would begin charging a tariff on the import of softwood lumber from Canada into the United States, alleging Canada was improperly subsidizing its domestic timber firms.