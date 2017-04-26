Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Business Headlines

Coke offers its namesake drink with fiber in Japan

The Associated Press | Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 4:48 p.m.
Coke has introduced this version of its cola with fiber in Japan. The company says the drink is being marketed to people who are 40 and older in the country, which has the world's largest aging population.

NEW YORK — Coke's flagship cola is being sold as a health drink of sorts in Japan, with a version that promises to deliver fiber.

The company noted the launch of Coca-Cola Plus in Japan during a call this week, as well as Canada Dry Plus that has fiber. Coca-Cola Plus hit shelves in March, the company said, and is being marketed to the 40-and-over crowd, which the company said is driving the growth of the country's “food of specified health use” products.

Drinks promising health benefits are common in Japan. Coke is the top beverage maker in the country, but not necessarily because of its namesake drinks. Instead, the bigger brands include a canned coffee, orange-flavored water and green tea. Coke also introduced a tea with fiber in Japan in 2014.

