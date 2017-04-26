Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

FirstEnergy pushes for rate hike to help Ohio nuclear plants

The Associated Press | Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 6:18 p.m.
Plumes of steam drift from the cooling tower of FirstEnergy Corp.'s Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station on April 4, 2017 in Oak Harbor, Ohio.

Updated 54 minutes ago

TOLEDO — A proposed electricity rate increase for FirstEnergy Corp. customers in Ohio to keep alive two nuclear plants along Lake Erie shouldn't be considered a bailout, the utility's president told state lawmakers.

The plants need to keep operating to ensure Ohio has a diverse lineup of homegrown energy sources and that electricity prices aren't vulnerable to wild swings, said FirstEnergy President Chuck Jones.

The company is trying to persuade lawmakers to approve a plan that could generate about $300 million each year for its nuclear plants by increasing residential customers' bills by as much as $5 a month. Businesses would pay much more.

It would go on for four years and could last another 12 under the proposal designed to rescue the Davis-Besse and Perry plants that make 14 percent of the state's electricity.

Like many nuclear plants around the nation, both plants are aging, costly to operate and face stiff competition from cheaper natural gas plants.

“Ohio cannot afford to continue heading down a path that could lead to less fuel-diverse and fewer homegrown energy resources, more energy imports, fewer jobs, and less economic growth,” Jones told lawmakers Tuesday.

He also said it would “support well-paying jobs, economic growth, environmental progress and of course, reliable and affordable electricity.”

Both New York and Illinois recently approved multibillion-dollar subsidies to stop unprofitable nuclear plants from closing prematurely.

Developers of natural gas plants being built in Ohio say they can replace the power produced by the nuclear plants and that it's unfair to ask utility customers to pay FirstEnergy for a bailout.

The Ohio Manufacturers Association also has come out against the plan, saying it's an attempt to force customers to pay above-market prices for electricity.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.