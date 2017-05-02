Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Merck tops Street 1Q forecasts on cost cuts, new drug sales

The Associated Press | Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 9:09 a.m.
In this Thursday, Dec. 18, 2014, file photograph, a man looks back at the Merck logo on a stained glass panel at a Merck company building in Kenilworth, N.J. Merck & Company, Inc. reports earnings, Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

Another round of cost-cuts, surging sales of its two newest medicines and a rare, strong performance across its entire vaccine portfolio pushed Merck & Co. beyond most expectations for the first quarter and the company boosted its outlook for the year.

The company has begun anew a cycle in which sales of its latest drugs grows as revenue fades for older drugs facing new generic competition. Those drugs include its blockbuster cholesterol pills Zetia and Vytorin, or facing more brand competition. Merck's crucial diabetes franchise is being hurt as insurers win bigger discounts for Januvia and Janumet, whose combined sales dipped 5 percent, to $1.34 billion.

However, Merck's new drugs are picking up the slack.

Sales of Zepatier, the hepatitis C drug launched a year ago, rocketed to $378 million, a pace that will soon make it a blockbuster with annual sales topping $1 billion.

Revenue from the cancer medicine Keytruda, one of the top new immuno-oncology drugs that harness the immune system to fight cancer, more than doubled to $584 million. It continues to gain approvals for additional cancer types and is in patient testing for more.

Merck on Tuesday reported net income of $1.55 billion, or 56 cents per share, up from $1.13 billion, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 88 cents per share. Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected per-share earnings of 83 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $9.43 billion, also topping Street forecasts for $9.29 billion.

Its prescription drugs business produced $8.19 billion of that revenue, up 1 percent, while its animal health unit had sales of $939 million, up 13 percent.

Merck, based in Kenilworth, New Jersey, raised and tightened its financial forecast for the year, saying it expects earnings between $2.51 and $2.63 per share, including one-time items, up from its January forecast of $2.47 to $2.62 per share. It now expects revenue of $39.1 billion to $$40.3 billion, up from its January forecast for $38.6 billion to $40.1 billion.

