Business Headlines

Sheetz wants to hire 3,400 more workers

The Associated Press | Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 8:42 a.m.
Philip G. Pavely | Tribune-Review
Kevin Legler, a Sheetz employee for three months, tends to a customer at the West View location, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016.

Updated 55 minutes ago

The Pennsylvania-based Sheetz convenience store chain wants to hire 3,400 full- and part-time workers at its 550 locations.

Open interviews for the jobs begin Wednesday.

The Altoona-based chain also has stores in Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia.

The company says applicants should visit jobs.sheetz.com to see a list of job openings and to apply.

The company continues to expand in Western Pennsylvania with a new 6,500-square-foot Sheetz in Harmar that opened in February and construction on a new location in Harrison, which is expected to open in July. Along Route 22 in Murrysville, a store was torn down and new store at the same site is slated to open in August.

