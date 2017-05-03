Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Apple steps up its effort to emphasize its economic impact

The Associated Press | Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 9:24 p.m.
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an announcement of new products in Cupertino, Calif. Apple will invest $1 billion to help create more U.S. manufacturing jobs and counter recurring criticism about its reliance on overseas factories to assemble most of its iPhones and other devices.

SAN FRANCISCO — Apple is getting more aggressive about emphasizing its role in the economy, apparently hoping to counter recurring criticism over its reliance on overseas factories.

On Wednesday, Apple for the first time released a state-by-state breakdown of where its 80,000 U.S. employees work. It also announced a $1 billion fund aimed at creating more manufacturing jobs, although it provided few details.

The strategy appears aimed at complicating efforts by President Trump and other politicians to vilify Apple for using companies in China and elsewhere to assemble most of its products. Apple had no comment on political ramifications of its announcements.

CEO Tim Cook first described the fund in an interview on CNBC, but didn't say how the fund will invest that money or who will be eligible to receive it. Apple will provide more details when it announces its first investment by the end of the month, he said. Apple's billion-dollar investment amounts to a tiny fraction of its $257 billion in cash.

Cook also promised that Apple will hire “thousands of employees, thousands more in the future” in the United States, although he didn't specify how quickly that will happen. Apple's U.S. payroll has grown roughly 40-fold since 1998, when it had 5,000 U.S. workers.

Cook also said Apple is examining ways to help more people learn the programming skills to make apps.

THREATS TO APPLE

Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on products from China, a change that would drive up Apple's costs. That could pressure the company to raise its prices at a time when it is already having trouble increasing its sales of iPhones and iPads.

“They are trying to make the case that they really do have a lot of folks working in the U.S.,” said technology industry analyst Rob Enderle. “So if want to pick on somebody, you might want to pick on somebody else because they won't be a good example.”

Cook isn't the only CEO who has been trying to highlight his company's hiring and expansion plans in the country.

Trump has attacked many companies, frequently on Twitter, for moving jobs out of the country and lavishly praised those who have announced major hiring initiatives. As a result, many companies, including Exxon Mobil, Intel, Charter Communications and Ford Motor, have unveiled big hiring plans, though in many cases they were already in the works before the presidential campaign.

APPLE IN THE STATES

Since 2014, Apple has issued a series of glitzy reports intended to underscore its contributions to U.S. jobs and economic growth. Its first report followed years of complaints about labor practices and suicides at Foxconn, one of the company's major contractors in China.

The Wednesday report is its fourth update, but the first to include a state-by-state breakdown of Apple employees.

Unsurprisingly, the numbers show its highest concentration of workers (36,786) is located in California, home to the company's Silicon Valley headquarters and 53 stores. Apple's second biggest employment center is in Texas (8,407 jobs), where it has a corporate campus and 18 stores. Its smallest pockets of employment are in North Dakota (four jobs), Vermont (six) and Wyoming (seven).

Apple's decision to provide detailed information about the locations of its U.S. employees could help the company win support from lawmakers eager to protect jobs in their states, Enderle said. “It gives senators something to push back with, recognizing that Apple is a real risky company to target anyway because its products are so popular with people.”

Besides showing how many of its full-time and part-time employees work in each state, Apple also lists where its 9,000 U.S. suppliers are located.

