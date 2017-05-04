Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Justice Department opens criminal probe into Uber

The Washington Post | Thursday, May 4, 2017, 11:12 p.m.
REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Uber CEO Travis Kalanick speaks to students during an event January 19, 2016, at the Indian Institute of Technology campus in Mumbai, India.

Updated 13 minutes ago

The Department of Justice has launched a criminal investigation into Uber's use of a secret software that was used to evade authorities in places where its ride-hailing service was banned or restricted, according to a person familiar with the government's probe.

The investigation is in its early stages but deepens the crisis for the embattled company and its chief executive and founder Travis Kalanick, who has faced a barrage of negative press this year over high-profile sexual harassment complaints, a slew of high-level executive departures and a consequential trade secrets lawsuit from Google's parent company.

The federal criminal probe, first reported by Reuters, focuses on software developed by Uber called “Greyball.” The program helped the company evade officials in cities where Uber was not yet approved. The software identified and blocked rides to transportation regulators who were posing as Uber customers in an effort to prove that the company was operating illegally.

Uber declined to comment on the criminal investigation. The Department of Justice declined to comment, citing its practice of not confirming or denying possible investigations.

In a letter last week to Portland, Ore., authorities, who had requested information about the program as part of a civil probe, Uber said greyballing refers to the practice of showing some customers a different version of the app than most customers see. Uber's attorneys said the program was used “exceedingly sparingly” in Portland and that the company had not used it since April 2015, when Portland adopted preliminary rules allowing Uber to operate.

Uber, which is valued privately by investors at close to $70 billion, has a reputation among Silicon Valley companies for a hard-charging workplace culture driven by Kalanick. The 40-year-old is known as a quick-tempered and combative manager who aims to win-at-all costs and inspires fierce loyalty in his inner circle.

In its earlier years, the company employed cutthroat tactics against its competitor Lyft. At one point, Uber employees would summon Lyft drivers and then cancel rides. Kalanick once bragged about a feature, called “God View,” which it used to track a journalist and other noteworthy individuals. He has charged into legal battles with transportation regulators and taxi drivers in cities across the world.

Until recently, Uber emerged from its many controversies relatively unscathed. It had been on a rocket-ship trajectory, raising more than $12 billion in venture capital, poaching executive talent from Google, and setting up shop in hundreds of cities.

But a series of crises this year have rocked the company and shaken Kalanick to his core, according to people who know him.

In February, a female engineer wrote a blog post about a traumatizing experience of sexual harassment and retaliation from the company's human resources department. After the post went viral, Kalanick apologized and hired former Attorney General Eric Holder to investigate the allegations.

The crises continued when, later that month, Kalanick was videotaped verbally attacking an Uber driver who complained about the company's wages. The videotape also went viral, and was followed by more negative press and a slew of executive departures.

Also in February, the company was slammed with a trade secrets lawsuit from its competitor in self-driving cars, Waymo. Waymo, which is the self-driving car division of Google's parent company, charged Uber and a former Google employee of stealing 14,000 documents detailing Waymo's proprietary technology. Waymo has requested that a judge temporarily block Uber's self-driving program for the duration of the lawsuit.

Kalanick seemed to acknowledge the gravity of the growing crisis in a recent letter to the staff. “I must fundamentally change as a leader and grow up,” he wrote. “This is the first time I've been willing to admit that I need leadership help and I intend to get it.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.