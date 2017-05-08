Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Uber setting up artificial intelligence lab in Toronto

The Associated Press | Monday, May 8, 2017, 1:21 p.m.
This file photo shows an exterior view of the headquarters of Uber in San Francisco.

Updated 20 minutes ago

DETROIT -- Uber is setting up a lab in Toronto to develop artificial intelligence needed for autonomous cars to recognize objects so they can travel safely.

It's the ride-hailing company's first such lab outside the U.S. The company also does research in San Francisco and Pittsburgh. Uber says University of Toronto Associate Professor Raquel Urtasun will lead the lab. The company says she's among the world's top artificial intelligence researchers. She will remain as a professor at the school one day per week.

Urtasun will bring eight students with her. Uber hopes to attract other talent from the region.

The lab also will focus on improved mapping for autonomous cars.

Uber has no plans to test self-driving cars in Toronto. It's now testing in Pittsburgh and Arizona.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.