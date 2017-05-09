Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Amazon gives voice-enabled speaker a screen, video calling

The Associated Press | Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 6:24 p.m.
Amazon is giving its voice-enabled Echo speaker a touch screen and video-calling capabilities as it competes with Google's efforts at bringing 'smarts' to the home.

Updated 1 hour ago

NEW YORK — Amazon is giving its voice-enabled Echo speaker a touch screen and video-calling capabilities as it competes with Google's efforts at bringing “smarts” to the home.

The 7-inch screen on the new Echo Show enables the speaker to supplement voice responses with visuals and other information displays , similar to the Echo-like features on the Fire tablets and Fire TV streaming devices.

That could mean extended weather forecasts, not just current conditions, or music lyrics to go with the song you're listening to. You can also call up cooking tutorials on YouTube, hands-free, while making dinner in the kitchen.

You'll also be able to make video calls with other Echo Show devices or the Alexa app for iPhones and Android phones. Two previous models, the original Echo and the smaller Echo Dot, will get audio calling only, as they lack screens and cameras. Video and audio calls will be free.

The new Echo Show goes on sale on June 28 for $230, making it the priciest Echo yet.

The market for voice-assisted speakers is small, but growing. The research firm eMarketer expects usage of such speakers to more than double this year, with nearly 36 million Americans using such a device at least once a month by year's end.

Amazon's Echo is expected to continue its dominance, with a share of nearly 71 percent, though eMarketer expects Google's Home speaker to cut into that share over time.

A few weeks ago, Google Home got the ability to recognize individuals within a family by voice , allowing for more precise recommendations and ad targeting. So far, Amazon doesn't have a comparable voice-recognition feature.

On the other hand, Google Home doesn't have a screen or video calling.

All Echo devices can respond to voice requests for weather, news, music and other tasks. The original device, simply called Echo, is currently on sale for $150. The speaker on the $50 Echo Dot isn't as good, as it's meant to be used with speakers you may already own. The $130 Amazon Tap is a battery-powered version.

Two weeks ago, Amazon unveiled the Echo Look, a device focused on offering fashion advice. It's available by invitation only for $200. Neither the Look nor the Tap will handle calls.

Amazon and Google will get a new rival this fall: On Monday, Microsoft and Samsung's Harman business teased an upcoming speaker, called Invoke, powered by Microsoft's Cortana digital assistant.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.