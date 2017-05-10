Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Business Headlines

Global shares mixed, dollar falls after Trump fires Comey

The Associated Press | Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 6:45 a.m.
A man looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Asian stocks markets logged moderate gains on Wednesday after Wall Street closed mixed as investors assessed implications of political events around the world. Weaker than expected Chinese inflation data underscored concern that the economy is losing steam.

SEOUL, South Korea -- Share benchmarks are lower in early European trading after a mixed day in Asia following news that President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. Weaker than expected Chinese inflation data added to concern that the economy is losing steam.

KEEPING SCORE: Germany's DAX lost 0.2 percent to 12,726.08 and the FTSE 100 of Britain was flat at 7,343.39. France's CAC40 lost 0.3 percent to 5,381.70. Wall Street looked set for a weak start, with both S&P 500 and Dow futures down 0.2 percent.

COMEY'S DISMISSAL: The dollar dipped against other major currencies after Trump's surprise announcement that he had fired Comey, flouting decades of presidential deference to the nation's top law enforcement agency and its independence. The Trump White House cited Comey's handling of last year's investigation into Hillary Clinton's email practices as the cause for the firing. The euro strengthened to $1.0879 from $1.0876 while the dollar fell to 113.87 from 114.11 Japanese yen earlier in the day.

MOON RISES: Moon Jae-in, South Korea's newly elected liberal president, took office Wednesday. Moon said he would visit North Korea under the right conditions. Domestically, he promised social and economic reforms including creating jobs, curbing excessive power of founding families who control big businesses and ending corruptions between big businesses and politicians. But South Korea's benchmark Kospi fell for the first time in four sessions, retreating from a record high set on the eve of Tuesday's election.

CHINA INFLATION: Consumer prices rose in April, with inflation at 1.2 percent, but factory-gate producer costs fell slightly from the month before, for the first time in almost a year. The trends suggest weakness underlying a rebound in growth that regulators are already trying to cool.

ANALYST'S VIEW: “Further ahead, producer price inflation should continue to wane as policy tightening weighs on economic activity. Consumer price inflation, meanwhile, may inch up further but should remain below 2.0%. The upshot is that hopes for a sustained reflation in China are fading,” Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economic said in a commentary.

ASIA'S DAY: Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.3 percent to 19,900.09 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.5 percent to 25,015.42. The Shanghai Composite index gave up early gains to sink 0.9 percent to 3,052.79. South Korea's Kospi fell 1.0 percent to 2,270.12, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.6 percent to 5,875.40.

OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude added 50 cents to $46.38 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 55 cents to settle at $45.88 per barrel on Tuesday. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 46 cents to $49.19. It fell 61 cents to close at $48.73 per barrel in London.

