U.S. Steel CEO Longhi set to retire in June

U.S. Steel CEO Mario Longhi plans to retire from the Pittsburgh-based company June 30, according to a news release posted Wednesday to the company's website.

Longhi stepped down as CEO on Monday. He is staying on temporarily as an employee and as a member of the board of directors to help with a leadership transition until his retirement date.

U.S. Steel's stock plunged more than 25 percent last month based on a weak first-quarter earnings report that surprised investors. The company reported a loss of 83 cents per share based on $2.7 billion in revenue. U.S. Steel's stock price rose 0.87 percent Wednesday to $20.97 per share.

David B. Burritt, U.S. Steel's president and COO, was selected by the board of directors to replace Longhi as president and CEO. Burritt will be on the board of directors, as well.

“Mario played a key role in driving the company's transformation, including the successful implementation of The Carnegie Way,” said U.S. Steel Chairman David S. Sutherland. “His impact was felt across our company and the steel industry through his efforts in Washington, D.C., to combat unfair trade and create a level playing field. We thank him for his dedication to U. S. Steel.”

Longhi joined U.S. Steel in 2012 as executive vice president and chief operating officer. He became CEO in 2013.

“When I came to the company, I envisioned a five-year tenure, which I have completed,” Longhi said in a statement. “I am proud of the progress we have made, which solely resides on the people of this company.”Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said he wishes Longhi well.

“I've always found him to be somebody who was not only committed to the mission of U.S. Steel but somebody committed to the city of Pittsburgh,” Peduto said.