Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Whole Foods shakes up leadership to fix its struggling business

The Washington Post | Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 6:24 p.m.
Fresh fruit is displayed in a Whole Foods Market grocery store, in Upper Saint Clair. Whole Foods Market, which disrupted the supermarket business with its offerings of organic and natural foods, has been unsettled itself by the trends it helped make popular.

Updated 2 hours ago

Whole Foods Market on Wednesday announced a drastic shake-up of its board of directors, replacing five members in a bid to reassure investors it is taking action to bounce back from a sustained slump.

The company has posted seven consecutive quarters of declining sales at its stores open more than a year amid an assault from fast-growing competitors.

“We understand that significant change is required at an accelerated pace,” said John Mackey, the chief executive, on a conference call with investors.

The retailer also pledged to take on $300 million in new cost-cutting initiatives, which include rethinking how it staffs its stores and building a more efficient supply chain. And it will accelerate the nationwide launch of a so-called affinity program, which includes discount coupons. Pilot versions has driven more trips to its stores.

The company's financial results underscored why a turnaround effort is urgent. Even though its revenue increased 1.1 percent to $3.7 billion, its comparable sales sank 2.8 percent. A drop in foot traffic was to blame for that decline: Transactions fell some 3 percent in the quarter.

Whole Foods, in some ways, is a victim of its own success. As big-box stores and supermarkets saw the growth Whole Foods was enjoying by offering organic products, those conventional grocers jumped into the market - and often undercut Whole Foods' prices. Now that shoppers have so many more choices, Whole Foods is struggling to snare and retain them.

The affinity program is part of Whole Foods' effort to attack that problem. The chain is also trying to appeal to price-conscious with a new store concept called 365 by Whole Foods, which has a smaller footprint than a typical Whole Foods and has fewer frills. (For example, it doesn't have a meat or deli counter.) Whole Foods stock was up about 2 percent in after-hours trading, suggesting investors were at least somewhat cheered by the plan.

The new board members include several with deep retail experience, including Ron Shaich, the chief executive of fast-casual dining behemoth Panera Bread; Sharon McCollam, Best Buy's chief financial officer; and Ken Hicks, the former chief executive of Foot Locker.

Whole Foods also announced Wednesday that it had named a new chief financial officer. Keith Manbeck comes to the grocery chain from Kohl's, where he was a senior vice president. His appointment comes several months after the grocer had said that Glenda Flanagan, the current chief financial officer, intended to retire.

Last month, Whole Foods Market got some tough love from an activist investor, Jana Partners, which said that the struggling organic grocer needed to take dramatic steps to fix its ailing business. In a regulatory filing, Jana said it intended to have a discussion with Whole Foods about a number of areas of its business and said it was prepared to nominate new members for its board.

The board members named Wednesday were not suggested by Jana.

Whole Foods also named Gaby Sulzberger as its new board chairwoman. She said on a conference call that Whole Foods had interviewed two candidates put forward by Jana. It was prepared to add those people to the board if Jana agreed to a temporary standstill in its efforts to push for change at Whole Foods. Jana declined to “tie their hands” with such an arrangement, Sulzberger said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.