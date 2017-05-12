Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Judge refers theft allegations against Uber to U.S. attorney

The Associated Press | Friday, May 12, 2017, 12:09 a.m.
In this Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016, file photo, a self-driving Uber car stops at a red light on Liberty Avenue through the Bloomfield neighborhood of Pittsburgh. (AP Photo)
In this Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, an Uber driverless car waits in traffic during a test drive in San Francisco. In just a few years, well-mannered self-driving robotaxis will share the roads with reckless, law-breaking human drivers. The prospect is causing migraines for the people developing the robocars and is slowing their development. But experts say eventually the cars will coexist with human drivers on real roads.

Updated 9 minutes ago

DETROIT — A federal judge has referred trade secret theft allegations made against Uber by Google's autonomous car unit to the U.S. Attorney's Office for investigation.

District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco made the referral in an order posted Thursday night.

Waymo has sued Uber alleging that the ride-hailing company is using stolen Waymo technology to develop its own self-driving vehicles. Alsup is presiding over the lawsuit.

“This case is referred to the United States Attorney for investigation of possible theft of trade secrets based on the evidentiary record supplied thus far concerning plaintiff Waymo LLC's claims for trade secret misappropriation,” Alsup wrote in the order. “The court takes no position on whether a prosecution is or is not warranted, a decision entirely up to the United States Attorney.”

Neither Uber nor Waymo would comment specifically on the judge's referral Thursday night.

The high-stakes corporate espionage case revolves around Waymo's allegations that Uber's work on self-driving cars has been riding on trade secrets stolen by a former Google engineer, Anthony Levandowski.

Waymo contends that before leaving Google early last year, Levandowski downloaded 14,000 documents containing details about a navigational tool called Lidar that robotic cars need to see what's around them.

Waymo has alleged in its lawsuit that Levandowski and Uber conspired to create a sham self-driving truck startup called Otto as a prelude to a $680 million deal for Uber to buy Otto and get the desperately needed technology.

After Uber bought Otto, Levandowski took over oversight of Uber's self-driving car division. He stepped down from the role earlier this month until Waymo's lawsuit is resolved.

Uber has vehemently denied using Waymo's ideas, maintaining that its Lidar system is radically different. Meanwhile, Levandowski has refused to turn over his personal laptop or answer most other questions posed by Waymo's lawyers while asserting his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Also Thursday, Alsup issued a ruling on Waymo's request for an order to stop Uber's work on autonomous vehicles while the lawsuit is decided, but the ruling was temporarily sealed because it contained confidential information. A case synopsis said the judge granted part of Waymo's request but also denied part.

In addition, Alsup denied Uber's request to force the high-tech corporate espionage lawsuit out of court and into arbitration. Alsup ruled that Waymo has taken Levandowski to arbitration, and a separate lawsuit was the only course available to sue Uber.

In a statement, Waymo, part of Alphabet Inc., called Uber's arbitration request a “desperate bid” to avoid the court.

“We welcome the court's decision today, and we look forward to holding Uber responsible in court for its misconduct,” the statement said.

But Uber said it's unfortunate that Waymo can avoid an arbitration promise that it requires employees to make. “We remain confident in our case and welcome the chance to talk about our independently developed technology in any forum.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.